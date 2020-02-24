Decades ago, Judson Banister, who served as mayor of East Hampton from 1936 to 1954, resided on a family compound situated on Three Mile Harbor.

Jud, as he was known to family members and friends, lived in a house next door to the property. He had a circa-1915 houseboat named Sunshine. While the craft once floated off the shore, the structure how rests on a foundation on the waterfront and has its own certificate of occupancy.

The .76-acre property, which in addition to the houseboat features a renovated midcentury home with harbor views, recently came on the market for $2.45 million. Taxes are $9,765 a year.

The cottage is currently in dilapidated condition, but it can be restored in its own footprint as a cottage, says Jenny Landey of Sotheby's International Realty, who is co-listing the property with Zacheriah Dayton and Ethan Dayton.

"Because it’s there, it’s an asset to the property," Landey says.

Few residential properties, particularly on the water, in East Hampton are able to be developed with additional structures. It’s rarer still for an allowable accessory building to be a historic houseboat.

"I don’t think there’s another houseboat that’s sitting there that has a CO,” Landey says.

The house can be used as a livable structure, or it could be transformed into an accessory building, such as a pool house, with a variance from the town, Landey says.

The 1,500-square-foot main home on the property was built in the 1960s and renovated in 2011. It has two bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a large bonus room. The house faces west and the kitchen, living room and a patio overlook the harbor. The property also has its own boat launch, to use for swimming, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking and boating.