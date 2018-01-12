TODAY'S PAPER
$2.995M East Hampton home’s bathroom looks like ocean wave

The master bathroom was designed to look like

The master bathroom was designed to look like an ocean wave. Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates / Todor Tsvetkov

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
The modern design of a newly-constructed East Hampton home reflects its waterfront location. The five-bedroom, 5 1⁄2 -bathroom home near Three Mile Harbor is on the market for $2.995 million.

The owner, architect Sandra Brauer, designed the master bathroom to look like an ocean wave, says listing agent Vincent Horcasitas of Saunders & Associates. The large windows throughout the home take in the wooded grounds.

The home has more than 3,000 square feet of living space on the two upper floors and an additional 1,600 square feet on the finished lower level.

