East Hampton home lists for $17.5M
A 10,000-square-foot home in East Hampton with a 133-inch projection TV, infrared sauna and views of the Atlantic Ocean has been listed for $17.5 million.
The home has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It also has a home gym, an elevator to the second floor and a heated pool with a guesthouse. Its third floor features an observation deck with a wet bar and gas fireplace.
“If you’re hoping to join the Maidstone Club, with one of the country’s top-ranked golf courses overlooking the ocean, it’s just across Hook Pond,” Corcoran spokeswoman Anna Crowley said in an email. The house was built this year.
