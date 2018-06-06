TODAY'S PAPER
East Hampton home lists for $17.5M

The East Hampton home has seven bedrooms and

Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group / Chris Foster

By Kathy Drouin-Keith Special to Newsday
A 10,000-square-foot home in East Hampton with a 133-inch projection TV, infrared sauna and views of the Atlantic Ocean has been listed for $17.5 million.

The home has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It also has a home gym, an elevator to the second floor and a heated pool with a guesthouse. Its third floor features an observation deck with a wet bar and gas fireplace.

“If you’re hoping to join the Maidstone Club, with one of the country’s top-ranked golf courses overlooking the ocean, it’s just across Hook Pond,” Corcoran spokeswoman Anna Crowley said in an email. The house was built this year. 

