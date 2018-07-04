TODAY'S PAPER
Cookbook author lists East Hampton home for $3.65M

The five-bedroom, two-bedroom East Hampton home sits on

The five-bedroom, two-bedroom East Hampton home sits on 150 feet of waterfront property on Gardiners Bay. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A bayfront home on Louse Point in the Springs neighborhood of East Hampton owned by cookbook author and editor Eleanor Lynch is on the market for $3.65 million.

Lynch authored “Reynolds Wrap Creative Cooking With Aluminum Foil,” a recipe book published in 1967 and sponsored by the aluminum foil company. She also wrote “The Ogilvie Cookbook,” which came with an aluminum foil dust jacket.

The five-bedroom, two-bedroom home, which sits on 150 feet of waterfront property on Gardiners Bay, has been in the Lynch family since 1958.

It is listed with Denise Wilder and Christopher Stewart of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

