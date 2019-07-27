A late-1800s East Hampton home, once used as a boardinghouse, has listed for $16.9 million.

Situated on a four-acre property near Georgica Beach, the house is on the market for the first time in 100 years, says Frank Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is representing the property with Marilyn Clark.

Built in 1884, the boardinghouse, which later became a hotel, was called The Apaquogue, Newbold says. On some bedroom doors are room numbers that serve as relics of the home’s past.

“Boardinghouses were built to service the number of New York City visitors coming to escape the heat of the city,” Newbold says. “There were a lot of boardinghouses along Main Street, but this building was the closest to the beach and the ocean breezes.”

Old advertisements, he adds, show that the house accommodated 30 boarders.

The four-story residence — which Newbold says has been maintained but not modernized to preserve its authentic feel — has 16 bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The 10,000-square-foot home, on property that Newbold says cannot be subdivided, includes a wraparound porch, three fireplaces, and original archways and flooring.