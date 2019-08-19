A midcentury modern East Hampton home that a prominent artist commissioned to be built for himself has come on the market for $8.95 million.

The 1975 waterfront home was designed by Robert A.M. Stern, a former dean of the Yale School of Architecture, and was once owned by the late Norman Mercer, an artist known for his acrylic sculptures. During Mercer's lifetime and after his death, the house became a showplace for the artist's work. It also became known for the more than 2.16-acre landscape, which was designed by Mercer's late wife, Carol Mercer, co-founder of Secret Garden, a Hamptons landscape design firm.

The 6,963-square-foot house, with views of Hook Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, has seven bedrooms, five with en suite bathrooms and four with direct exits to the outside.

“It looks and feels like you’re walking into 1975,” says listing agent Denise Wilder of Douglas Elliman Real Estate about the modern, minimalistic interior.

The house has an updated heating and air conditioning system, and the artist studio was reconfigured into a junior suite, says Wilder. Every renovation, she adds, was sensitively restored to a faithful interpretation of the original design with insight from historical and architectural experts.

The home includes a kitchen with burnt orange countertops and double sink with new appliances, windows that stretch from floor to ceiling, bleached wood floors, white walls, two formal dining areas and a gazebo-like living room with a fireplace.

The property includes a three-car garage, a roof deck, a pool house and a heated gunite pool.