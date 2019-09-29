TODAY'S PAPER
$3.999M East Hampton home's garage contains wine cellar

This East Hampton home is listed for $3.999

Photo Credit: Lena Yaremenko

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An East Hampton listed for $3.999 million contains a wine cellar in its three-car garage.

Located on a bluff along Three Mile Harbor, the 4,500-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a second-floor deck off the master bedroom, kitchen and living room, an open floor plan and wood beamed ceilings throughout the home.

The 3.62-acre property includes a pool and tennis court and private access to Three Mile Harbor.

The listing agents are Diane Shifman and Kevin Flaherty of Compass Greater New York.

