East Hampton house on the market for $2,248,000

A charming three-bedroom East Hampton house tucked away among nature is on the market for $2,248,000.

The Squires Path house sits in a rustic setting on a 0.6-acre lot, with a lagoon saltwater heated pool surrounded by lush landscape with many trees, including an apple tree in the backyard and cherry tree in the front yard.

The 3½-bathroom house has original wood ceilings, recently refinished natural pine floors and light painted cedar on the walls, creating a warm and bright space.

Owner Jessica Wayman bought the house in 2017, previously owned by Hilary Knight, illustrator of the "Eloise" children’s book series and renovated it to lighten the colors, update the kitchen and bathrooms and replace the windows throughout.

"I bought it for the ceilings," she said. "The ceilings are completely untouched and natural."

Wayman brought new life to the early 1900s pine floors, adding a natural matte finish. "I really believe in letting the house speak to you," she said.

An artist herself, Wayman said the house has been a calm place that she had made even cozier.

"From the moment you walk in the door … it just has the best vibe," she said.

There’s a wood-burning fireplace in one of the two living rooms, the other a light-filled sunroom.

Annual property taxes on the house, built in 1967 and in East Hampton Union Free School District, are about $6,500.