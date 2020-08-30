A stunning private three-residence compound in East Hampton is on the market for $8.5 million.

Lavish green landscape expertly arranged by owner and landscape designer Craig J. Socia surrounds the main house, guest cottage and carriage house, each with its own living spaces, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Socia bought the guest cottage on Accabonac Road first in 2000, gutting it and renovating it, giving him the vision for the main house, which he bought in 2002, and the carriage house, which he bought in 2004. Each was completely renovated and turned into a 1.4-acre compound united by green gardens and statues but each with privacy hedges for its own space.

His goal “was to turn it into kind of a property where there was a main house and cottage and carriage house, that it was all one compound,” Socia said.

Each house has 2½ bathrooms, the main house and guest cottage have three bedrooms and the carriage house has two bedrooms.

The structures boast beautiful details including coffered ceilings, Carrara marble, black granite, Belgian limestone and a grand entry foyer in the main house.

“There’s a formal elegance to each one of these structures that does not rely … just on the interior design,” listing agent William “JR” Kuneth of Halstead said.

Annual taxes on the property in the East Hampton Union Free School District are $21,485.

A gunite pool sits between the three residences, which share a driveway.

“The architecture and the flow of the properties are just beautiful,” Kuneth said.