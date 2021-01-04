A Colonial saltbox dating to 1680 that was expanded in 2015 as a modern, state-of-the-art, five-bedroom home is now on the market for $4.495 million.

The two-story house at 177 Main St. in East Hampton was originally owned by the Mulfords, a founding family of the village, and was named Congress Hall in the mid-1800s when then owner David Mulford used it as a gathering place for political discussions.

The 5,500-square-foot shingle-style home still has original historic accents dating to the 1680s, including the rustic wooden beams and some of the flooring and hardware. It was reconstructed by fashion photographer Don Ashby and his wife Kathy, who owned the home from 2012 to 2017.

Working with East End builder William Hugo, the Ashbys rebuilt without changing how the house looked from Main Street in keeping with town historical requirements. It includes 5½ marble baths, a Boffi-designed kitchen, a large living room, three fireplaces and a lower level with media/recreation room and playroom. The half-acre property overlooks the East Hampton "Town Green." There’s an L-shaped gunite pool, covered front porch, shed/studio and detached two-car garage that can be used as a recreational space.

"What I love about this place is that it’s so unique," said Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, who represents the house. "You walk in from Main Street and it’s a 340-year-old house, but then you enter and progress through it and into a thoroughly modern home. It’s like Einstein created this incredible wormhole that has perfectly opened up and then closed in this one-of-a-kind property. The architecture, the art, the experience of it all — it’s one of my favorite houses."

The annual taxes are $10,429 and the house is in the East Hampton school district.