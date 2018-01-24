TODAY'S PAPER
$850,000 East Hampton property comes with 2 homes

An East Hampton property listed for $850,000 offers

An East Hampton property listed for $850,000 offers two structures. Photo Credit: Hamptons Realty Group

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com
An East Hampton property listed for $850,000 offers two structures. Behind the main cottage is a carriage house, the second level of which has been converted into a legal apartment.

“It’s very rare to have more than one structure like this and I think, at this price point, this opportunity is nonexistent otherwise in East Hampton,” says listing agent and owner Mara S. MacDonald of Hamptons Realty Group.

The one-bedroom apartment in the two-story carriage house was renovated in 2016. With hardwood floors throughout, it includes a living room, kitchen and full bathroom. The first level of the carriage house offers storage space, but could be converted to make the structure a two-story cottage, MacDonald says.

The main cottage, built in the 1940s, includes two bedrooms and a full bath. An enclosed front porch opens into the living and dining room, which has hardwood floors. Off the eat-in kitchen is a door that leads out to a patio in the backyard.

The .16-acre property comes with taxes around $2,000 per year, MacDonald says.

