East Hampton's legendary 'White House' sells for $7 million

The "White House" mansion at the corner of Woods Lane and Main Street, a landmark because it’s the first house seen when entering the village of East Hampton — and it’s painted white — closed in December 2020 for the last asking price of $7 million.

The house went on the market in 2019 for $12.5 million, the first time it had been available in 30 years. Douglas Brown and Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman held the listing.

The Georgian-style, 7,615-square-foot mansion, which has four levels, seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths, was built around 1724, then moved and rotated in 1906 due to a flooding issue.

The house was gutted and restored by the previous owner, real estate developer Fred Mengoni, in 1992.

Updates included heated marble floors throughout the first floor, a rosewood-paneled library, arched doorways, multiple fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen and a finished lower level with a rosewood bar, sauna, Jacuzzi and wine cellar.

The 2.98-acre property, meant to resemble a 17th-century French estate, contains a 20-by-54-foot heated gunite pool with pool house, tennis court, gazebo, three-car garage attached to the original barn from the 1850s, and a cherry tree allée that leads to a fountain.

Passersby would be familiar with the 17 window boxes filled with red geraniums each summer and a circular cobblestone driveway, all behind a white picket fence.

"The White House is an awe-inspiring beauty and the first thing to catch the eye as you turn left at the corner and see Town Pond," said Brennan. "It is certainly one of the many reasons why they call East Hampton Village one of the most beautiful in the country."

Brown added: "I am very happy that the new owner plans to keep the integrity of the house and appreciates what this iconic home represents. It’s one of the most well-known houses on the east end, with its prime location and timeless beauty."