A builder has broken ground on a luxury home development on the East Islip property that was once home to a private estate and a school.

Five of the six homes have been sold, according to Vince Calvosa, president of the Holbrook-based Calvosa Organization.

The community, called Fox Run Estates, is being constructed by the Calvosa Organization off Suffolk Lane. It is on the site of the former Woodland Estate, once home to a mansion built in 1909 by Bradish Johnson Jr., whose family owned sugar cane refineries in Louisiana and distilleries in New York City. The Hewlett School, first a private girls’ school that later became coed, purchased the school in 1946 and closed in 2006.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion, which had fallen into disrepair, was demolished last year.

The homes each sit on more than an acre and are similar to a nearby community called Grace Estates that the Calvosa Organization built nearby. The homes at Fox Run feature 9-foot ceilings, white oak floors, handcrafted trim and moldings, and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. They will also be equipped with smart home technology. Home models come with names such as The Barlow and The Clairemont.

The homes, which are 5,000 square feet and larger, start at $1.35 million.

“We used the houses we were building to sell the ones at Fox Run,” says Vince Calvosa. "The goal is to have families living in the community by the end of the year.”