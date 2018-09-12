Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Photo Credit: Town & Country Real Estate/Elizabeth Glasgow

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A historic home in East Marion that has been run as a bed-and-breakfast by a retired Wall Street banker since the mid-1990s, is on the market for $1.15 million.

Sylvia Daley, who had worked in international marketing for American Express, purchased the home in 1994 and transformed it into a B&B called Quintessentials, with rooms named for communities in her native Jamaica. Quintessentials also offers spa treatments.

The 4,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Victorian with gingerbread trim was built circa 1840 by Capt. John Wiggins Leek and features a widow’s walk cupola, a dining room with coffered ceilings, four fireplaces and two sunrooms. The .75-acre property has a tea room, a gazebo, a pergola with several gardens and a two-story restored barn that was a former blacksmith’s workshop.

Listing agent Wilfred Joseph of Town & Country Real Estate, who is Daley’s brother-in-law and also owns the nearby Arbor View House bed-and-breakfast, says Daley is ready to retire as an innkeeper and focus on something new.

“She has started doing personal life coaching and wants to do more of that,” Joseph says.

