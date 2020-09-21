2 new condo complexes coming up in East Meadow

Two new condominium complexes from the Beechwood Organization are underway in East Meadow, with one-third of one of those communities already sold in pre-construction phase.

Prices for units in both complexes start at around $619,000.

Meadowbrook Pointe Gardens, on the site of the former Oberle’s Florist and Greenhouses, is now available as pre-construction sales at 845 East Meadow Ave. The 48-home community is made up of 2-bedroom, 2-bath villas. The lower floor is 1,200 square feet with a full-sized basement and patio. The upper floor units are 1,600 to 1,700 square feet with a loft area and foyer entrance. The loft or basement give extra space for flexibility, says Beechwood Homes CEO Michael Dubb. Condo fees are about $357 a month. Speno Park is right next door, and within walking distance. Already one-third of the homes in Meadowbrook Pointe Gardens are sold via floor plans.

"You’ll have empty nesters and some starting out," says Dubb of the buyers for those homes. "There’s pent-up demand, so people are willing to buy early… By buying early, they are getting a good deal and saving money."

Meadowbrook Pointe East, a "Golden Age" community for those 62 years of age and older, will be an "active lifestyle community" with amenities such as a clubhouse, heated pool, fitness center, and a bar/lounge. The 104-home plan has both single level and multi-level villa-style homes of 2 bedrooms, 2 baths ranging from 960 square feet to 1,394 square feet. This community, at 123 Merrick Ave., is not ready for sale. Monthly condo fees will be about $390.

