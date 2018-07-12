An East Meadow home known in the neighborhood as “the Dollhouse” for its quaint exterior is for sale for $749,000.

Listing agent Orlando Frade said the house was dubbed the Dollhouse by the daughter of his real estate partner, Lauren Magalhaes, who lives around the corner. “You look at a dollhouse — that is what it looks like,” Frade says. “You have the garage blue door that matches the front door and the shutters. It just all goes together.”

The house has a porch, three bedrooms and four bathrooms, including one in the master bedroom. It also includes a granite eat-in kitchen and full finished basement.

“The yard is super quaint,” Frade says. “They have it set up really nicely for entertaining.”

Frade and Magalhaes are with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.