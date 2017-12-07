Ralph Stears had an easy commute to the East Moriches barbershop he operated until he retired. In fact, he never had to leave his Victorian-style home, which is now listed for $375,000.

Stears bought the home with wife, Joan, 38 years ago and used a portion with a separate entrance as his hair-cutting space. The previous owner was a podiatrist, he adds.

“We like the area and we love the house — it was a nice, big house,” Ralph Stears says of the four-bedroom, 1 ½-bath residence.

Updates include about 25 new windows, Sheetrock throughout and a new roof and updated kitchen. The home has a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. The barbershop became a den and a bedroom after Stears retired.

The L-shaped acre parcel backs Brookhaven town-owned land and includes mature landscaping and a detached one-car garage, says listing agent Rachel Hujber of Signature Homes of New York.