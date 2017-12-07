TODAY'S PAPER
East Moriches home listed for $375,000 once housed barbershop

The East Moriches home.

The East Moriches home. Photo Credit: Signature Homes of New York

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
Ralph Stears had an easy commute to the East Moriches barbershop he operated until he retired. In fact, he never had to leave his Victorian-style home, which is now listed for $375,000.

Stears bought the home with wife, Joan, 38 years ago and used a portion with a separate entrance as his hair-cutting space. The previous owner was a podiatrist, he adds.

“We like the area and we love the house — it was a nice, big house,” Ralph Stears says of the four-bedroom, 1 ½-bath residence.

Updates include about 25 new windows, Sheetrock throughout and a new roof and updated kitchen. The home has a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. The barbershop became a den and a bedroom after Stears retired.

The L-shaped acre parcel backs Brookhaven town-owned land and includes mature landscaping and a detached one-car garage, says listing agent Rachel Hujber of Signature Homes of New York.

