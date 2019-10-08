A 1922 Arts and Crafts home in East Moriches is on the market for $999,000.

The home, which was formerly part of a working farm, has been renovated with a new kitchen, central air conditioning and a master bathroom. The 2,200-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a sunroom, in addition to detailed wood and glass work and an oversized porch, hallmarks of Arts and Crafts design.

Located in the historic district of East Moriches, the 2.2-acre property abuts a horse preserve and has a heated barn, koi pond and perennial gardens.

The listing agent is Deirdre DeVita of Brown Harris Stevens Westhampton.