An East Moriches home listed for $799,000 comes with a guest cottage.

Among the historic homes on Woodlawn Avenue in East Moriches sits a two-bedroom, 3½-bath 1917 shingle-style house recently listed for $799,000. Its 3.5-acre lot is three times as long as it is wide — a rarity, says Lindsey Kershaw, who owns the home with husband Michael Gluf.

“The further you walk into the property, the more you feel like you’re walking into woods,” Kershaw says. “Most of our neighbors have subdivided their properties. So we have this incredible buffer.”

The lot also features a tennis court, a saltwater pool and a 1,300-square-foot barn and pool house. The property lies within the East Moriches Union Free School District and is being shown by The Corcoran Group’s Natalie Lewis.