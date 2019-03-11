An Arts and Crafts-style house is on the market in the historic district of East Moriches for $999,000.

The four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,220-square-foot house dates to 1922 and was recently renovated with central air conditioning, a new kitchen and a master bathroom. In keeping with the Arts and Crafts style, the house features detailed glass and woodwork and an oversized porch.

Abutting a horse preserve, the 2.2-acre property, which was once a working farm, was also overhauled, and includes many specimen trees, perennial gardens, a heated barn and a koi pond.

The listing agent is Deirdre DeVita of Brown Harris Stevens.