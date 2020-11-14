A unique four-bedroom Colonial with a large accessory apartment is on the market for $849,900 in East Northport.

The 2½-bathroom house on Kimberly Drive has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a family room, formal dining room and pantry.

The home is cooled with central air conditioning, has underground utilities, a large deck, fully fenced-in yard and garage with an oversized driveway.

What makes the house special is the large three-bedroom, two-bathroom legal apartment added to the back of the house.

"At the end of the day, it’s all about the apartment," said listing agent Michael Mendicino of Millennium Homes. "You can have two full-sized families here."

The main house was built in 1971, the extension was added in 1992 and the main house’s kitchen and one of the bathrooms has recent updates, Mendicino said.

Real estate taxes on the more than half-acre property in the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District are $15,186.