TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

East Northport house with accessory apartment asks $849,900

The house comes with a large accessory apartment.

The house comes with a large accessory apartment. Credit: Millennium Homes

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A unique four-bedroom Colonial with a large accessory apartment is on the market for $849,900 in East Northport.

The 2½-bathroom house on Kimberly Drive has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a family room, formal dining room and pantry.

The home is cooled with central air conditioning, has underground utilities, a large deck, fully fenced-in yard and garage with an oversized driveway.

What makes the house special is the large three-bedroom, two-bathroom legal apartment added to the back of the house.

"At the end of the day, it’s all about the apartment," said listing agent Michael Mendicino of Millennium Homes. "You can have two full-sized families here."

The main house was built in 1971, the extension was added in 1992 and the main house’s kitchen and one of the bathrooms has recent updates, Mendicino said.

Real estate taxes on the more than half-acre property in the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District are $15,186.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

A coalition of activists, parents, students, and educators Cuomo bet the budget on D.C. bailout — Will that happen?
Presiding Officer Robert Calarco calls the meeting to Suffolk lawmakers: Bellone budget to pass without vote
Malverne Superintendent Lorna Lewis said her district has Report: LI schools have highest COVID-19-related expenses in state
Election volunteer Sal Russo, of Farmingville, at his Poll workers take their jobs seriously
Fernando Romualdo, 32, of Huntington Station, is expected Appellate court overturns conviction in death of woman
The Freeport Fire Department was called to a Floral shop, deli destroyed in Freeport blaze
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search