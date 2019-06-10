THE SCOOP

The North Shore hamlet of East Northport is “at the doorstep of the village,” allowing residents to enjoy the offerings of Northport without the added cost, says Donna Loring of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“It’s very desirable for people that want to be in the Northport area but don’t want to be in the village, where you pay a village tax on top of town taxes,” Loring adds. “People are looking at East Northport as a viable alternative.”

One reason the hamlet is an inviting area to raise a family is its school district, says Town of Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. Most students in the area attend the Northport-East Northport school district, where facilities are undergoing structural updates under a $40 million bond approved in 2017. “The school district has been making major improvements to the educational and athletic facilities for the past two years,” Lupinacci says.

That includes replacing aging infrastructure, modernizing classroom space and updating the physical education facilities and athletic fields at Northport High School and the district’s middle and elementary schools.

The 5.1-square-mile community offers everything from Capes near Larkfield Avenue, East Northport’s main thoroughfare, to Colonials and high-ranches with rolling lawns in the area that borders Northport village, Loring says.

East Northport is home to Veterans Park, which offers athletic courts, a picnic area, a playground and a skate park for rollerblading and skateboarding. Other parks in the area include William J. Byrne Park, John Walsh Memorial Park, Knolls Park, Meadowlark Park, and Clock Tower Park, which is adjacent to the Northport train station and hosts the hamlet’s holiday tree lighting.

Other annual events in the hamlet include the East Northport Festival and the Firemen’s Fair and Parade.

The Northport train station’s waiting room underwent a renovation in 2018 as part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s station enhancement program. Improvements were made to the facade, waiting room and plaza area. The project included updated bathrooms, bike racks, Wi-Fi, charging stations, LCD screens and more.

The East Northport Chamber of Commerce, through fundraising efforts, has provided hanging flower baskets on Larkfield Avenue and conducted beautification projects that have added antique lampposts and brick pavers, says Loriann Pineo, the chamber’s executive director.

“We want our community to look beautiful for our residents and businesses alike,” Pineo says.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between May 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, there were 313 home sales with a median sale price of $495,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $240,000 and the high was $926,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 309 home sales with a median sale price of $484,000. The price range was $252,000 to $1.05 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Huntington

Area: 5.1 square miles

ZIP code: 11731

Population: 20,217

Median age: 41.8

Median household income: $100,846

Median home value: 468,000*

LIRR to NYC: 62 to 74 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $363

School district: Most attend Northport-East Northport, others attend Commack, Elwood, Kings Park and Harborfields

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$380,000

Kew Ave.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Built: 1920

Lot size: .17 acres

Taxes: $6,646

Reduced: $39,000

Days on the market: 92

$525,000

Atlantic St.

Style: Splanch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1960

Lot size: .20 acres

Taxes: $8,591

Increased: $36,000

Days on the market: 55

$660,000

Caravan Dr.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1965

Lot size: .46 acres

Taxes: $12,720

Reduced: $39,000

Days on the market: 115

NOW ON THE MARKET

$419,000

This ranch, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, includes a living room and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a door opening to a yard with a paver patio. The .17-acre property also has a basement and a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Taxes: $5,049. Leslie Cronin and Lynn Witz, Coach Realtors, 631-499-1000

$569,998

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch features formal living and dining rooms, a granite kitchen with cherry cabinetry, an extended family room, and a den with a fireplace. The .12-acre property includes an attached two-car garage. Deborah Lettieri, Signature Premier Properties, 631-827-3056

$725,000

This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, has a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room with sliders, and a great room with a fireplace. The .26-acre property features a covered deck and an in-ground saltwater pool. Taxes: $13,539. Shabrina Gurayah, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-241-6344

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 39

Price range: $329,000 - $1,000,099

Tax range: $4,267 - $20,512