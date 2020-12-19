East Northport renovated Cape lists for $499,990

A fully renovated Cape-style home is listing for $499,990 in East Northport. The annual property taxes are $7,288.

From the outside, it looks like a small Cape, notes listing agent Alice Yurkerwich of Coach Real Estate Associates.

"But when you go inside the house, it actually has a box dormer in the back. It has two very large double-sized, big, huge bedrooms," says Yurkerwich, who is listing the home with Kenneth Dorn.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home now has an open floor plan, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen, refinished original wood floors, a full finished basement with a floating wood floor and 8-foot ceilings, and an electric fireplace in the living room.

"It actually changes different colors, so it kind of gives you that ambience feel," Yurkerwich says.

Located in the Northport-East Northport School District and near Larkfield Road, East Northport’s main thoroughfare, the home is close to businesses, restaurants, Bellerose Avenue Elementary School and the public library, and not far from Northport village.

"It pretty much gives you every amenity you can think of because it’s central among all of those things," she says. "And it’s priced at 499 [thousand]. And there’s not much out there for 499: The market is crazy!"