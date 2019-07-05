THE SCOOP

East Norwich is a hidden gem offering a quaint, hometown feel, says Valerie Stone of Signature Premier Properties. In fact, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino describes the 1-square-mile community as "right out of a Norman Rockwell painting."

"Nestled up next to historic Oyster Bay, it is a gorgeous community filled with breathtaking homes," he says.

The diverse housing stock includes homes on tidy lots clustered together in the west and northeast sections of the hamlet as well as properties with more acreage mostly east of Route 106, says Stone. Matthew Meng, longtime president of the East Norwich Civic Association, says, “Some people might think that we only have Cape Cod-type homes, but we have a wonderful mix of different ranches and farm ranches and splits, some even on two-acre lots.”

While most shopping is done in Oyster Bay and surrounding areas, the mostly residential East Norwich could see a Cumberland Farms gas station and convenience store coming to Northern Boulevard, Meng says. The proposed 10-island gas station is being “designed with a look and feel to blend in with the community,” he says. The East Norwich Inn, a hotel once owned by legendary singer and songwriter Burt Bacharach under a different name, has undergone a multiphase renovation in recent years, Meng adds. Next to the Inn is Rothmann’s Steakhouse, which is said to have hosted many prestigious guests, including President Theodore Roosevelt. Nearby eateries include Angelina’s Italian Cusine, Greek Cove and La Pizzetta.

Along East Norwich’s southwest border is the 500-plus acre Muttontown Preserve, which is Nassau’s largest preserve and the home of Chelsea Mansion, a Gold Coast-era mansion now used for weddings and other events. The Pine Hollow Country Club, along East Norwich's southeast border, includes an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

East Norwich shares a school district with Oyster Bay, and residents have access to the area’s amenities, such as parks, marinas, beaches and a downtown strip. “You basically have to pass through our community to get to Oyster Bay,” Meng says.

The civic association recently added a new “Welcome to East Norwich” sign at the corner of Route 106 and Northern Boulevard, Meng says. “That is the heart of the community, and we are very proud of how we try to maintain the beauty of the intersection,” Meng says. “There is a wonderful community feel and pride that we have in East Norwich.”

CONDOS

There are none on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between May 1, 2018, and June 14, 2019, there were 35 home sales with a median sale price of $625,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $430,000 and the high was $985,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 28 home sales with a median sale price of $656,850. The price range was $385,000 to $875,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 1 square mile

ZIP code: 11732

Population: 2,709

Median age: 43.5

Median household income: $150,208

Median home value: $625,000

LIRR to NYC: From Oyster Bay, 76 to 83 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $308

School district: Oyster Bay-East Norwich

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$529,500

Oyster Bay Rd.

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1956

Lot size: 72x100

Taxes: $13,283

Reduced: $29,500

Days on the market: 108

$695,000

Floyd Place

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1926

Lot size: 65x119

Taxes: $11,138

Reduced: $4,000

Days on the market: 115

$755,000

Hilltop Ln.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1960

Lot size: 86x116

Taxes: $14,429

Reduced: $44,000

Days on the market: 228

NOW ON THE MARKET

$589,000

This Colonial, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, features a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The house, on a 75-by-155-foot property, also includes a basement and detached garage. Taxes: $10,021. Jim Powers, Tapestry Real Estate of Queens, 718-460-1943

$699,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level offers formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen and a great room with a fireplace. The 86-by-125-foot property has an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $10,400. Valerie Stone and Laura Page, Signature Premier Properties, 516-805-3690, 516-582-0537

$1,100,000

This split-level, with five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms, includes a living room with one of the home’s three fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, a dining room, and a guest wing/great room with a separate entrance. The 1.05-acre property also features a basement and three-car garage. Taxes: $14,212. Barbara Fortcher, Keller Williams Points North, 631-235-9199

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 11

Price range: $568,000-$1.1 million

Tax range: $7,856-$14,212