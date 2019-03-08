Sellers Kate and Scott Travers

Community East Patchogue

Asking price $583,500

The basics A five-bedroom, four-bath Colonial on a 1.04-acre lot

The competition A five-bedroom, 3½-bath ranch with a pool on Private Road is listed for $625,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bath home on Orchard Road closed Oct. 2 for $315,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $17,596

Time on the market Since Jan. 15

Listing agents Thomas McGiveron and Bryn Elliott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Farmingville, 631-585-8500

Why it’s for sale Kate, 36, and Scott, 47, both social workers, say they’re moving closer to family but staying on Long Island.

Everything about the Traverses’ home is large. The home itself is 4,794 square feet and it’s sited on a one-acre lot. Kate says:

“We’re regrettably selling this home. It’s really a dream house. Our initial attraction was the openness and attention to detail in the moldings and ceilings. In 2006, the previous owners added a great room and a dining room with cathedral ceilings and walls of windows. It’s massive — 36 feet by 53 feet. There’s plenty of natural light. The large open-concept kitchen has granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Another bonus is the legal accessory apartment, which is a wing of the home and income generating. Also, we just installed $50,000 worth of solar panels that will be paid off upon the sale. The entire backyard was fenced in with new PVC fencing only a few years ago. The house is set back pretty far, and we have a large circular driveway so the kids can hang out and play without any worries. People think we’re on a busy road, but it’s really set back. Between the high ceilings, the front foyer and architectural columns and molding, this home has a grand sense about it.”