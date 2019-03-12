THE SCOOP

Bordering ever-flourishing Patchogue Village, East Patchogue is being viewed as “the next real great growth of Suffolk County,” says Town of Brookhaven council member Neil Foley.

There have been preliminary discussions with developers about residential and retail opportunities in the community, Foley says. The waterfront community, like Patchogue, has the sewer capacity in place for future development that will allow for smart growth, he adds. “We don’t want to overdevelop, and we want to make sure the quality of life stays the same.”

When East Patchogue real estate agent Lina Lopes posts photos of waterfront or greenery in the area, some are surprised to learn where they have been taken, she says.

“I say it’s right in our backyard — it’s in East Patchogue,” says Lopes, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Farmingville office. “People don’t believe that we have that kind of nature down here.”

An 8.3-square-mile hamlet, situated between Patchogue and Bellport, East Patchogue offers housing that is more affordable than other parts of Long Island in a quiet community along the Great South Bay that offers beaches, boating and parks, Lopes says. With houses in the area ranging from less than $300,000 to more than $1 million, “you can be a first-time or second-time home buyer and enjoy all of that,” Lopes says.

In addition to possible mixed-use development, there is talk of adding a media arts center on the vacant lot at the corner of Montauk Highway and Grove Avenue that would include theaters, classrooms and offices, says longtime resident Tom Berger, the secretary of Focus East Patchogue, a group of residents and business owners that works to improve quality of life in the hamlet.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Berger says the goal is to revitalize the area, making it attractive and safe for walkability.

“When people buy a house, they want to buy a house where there is a lot of activity,” Berger says.

East Patchogue — featuring various neighborhoods, including Patchogue Shores, South Country Shores and Miramar Beach — is “walking distance from the bay and has one of the best sunsets on the South Shore,” says Jacquelyn Schwicke, president of the Miramar Beach Civic Association.

She says the Miramar Beach Civic Association, in the six years or so since it has formed, has worked with the Town of Brookhaven to reduce the number of zombie homes in the Miramar Beach section of East Patchogue from 16 to two. “That has been a huge boon to our real estate investment,” she says. “Houses are on the market for a week here, and they’re gone because they’re affordable.”

Housing styles in the hamlet vary from Contemporaries to summer cottages. The community is home to eateries such as Peter’s Luncheonette, a longtime fixture in the area, and Pine Grove Inn, a canal-front restaurant that was renovated in 2016. The area offers a variety of parks, including Swan Lake Park, which opened in 2014 and replaced a blighted property, and Miramar Beach Park, which was renovated after superstorm Sandy with a new dock and other improvements.

CONDOS

There is one condo on the market, for $750,000.

SALES PRICES

Between Feb 1, 2018, and March 7, 2019, there were 159 home sales with a median sale price of $325,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $110,000 and the high was $675,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 157 home sales with a median sale price of $307,500. The price range was $77,500 to $720,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven

Area: 8.3 square miles

ZIP code: 11772

Population: 22,469

Median age: 40.5

Median household income: $72,083

Median home value: $325,000*

LIRR to NYC: Ffrom Patchogue, 83 to 107 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $391

School district: South Country, Patchogue-Medford

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$295,360

Barton Ave.

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1920

Lot size: 100x431

Taxes: $4,106

Increased: $360

Days on the market: 89

$341,000

George Street

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1950

Lot size: 75x167

Taxes: $8,315

Reduced: $8,900

Days on the market: 148

$485,000

Evergreen Lane

Style: Expanded Ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1965

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Taxes: $9,665

Reduced: $44,000

Days on the market: 354

NOW ON THE MARKET

$320,000

This ranch, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room, a kitchen with a pantry, a formal dining room and a bathroom with radiant heated floors. The house, on a 100-by-100-foot property, also has a basement. Taxes: $6,920. Catherine Piazza, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-729-3247

$429,990

This four-bedroom, 21/2-bathroom Colonial includes a living room, a den, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and an en suite master bedroom. The 1.07-acre property also has a basement and an attached garage. Taxes: $12,797. Kyle Kelly, Realty Connect USA, 631-977-7042

$584,900

This farm ranch, with four bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms, has formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen that leads into a family room with a fireplace, and a master suite with a full bath and a walk-in closet. The .96-acre property, with two rear decks, includes a basement and an attached garage. Taxes: $18,352. Bridget Cook, Signature Premier Properties, 631-334-2822

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 54

Price range: $189,000-$5.45 million

Tax range: $6,500-$47,970