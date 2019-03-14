A home abutting the golf course at the Bellport Country Club in East Patchogue is on the market for $935,000.

The 4,271-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Colonial features a covered porch, guest suite with a kitchenette and a three-car garage. The bedrooms have access to a second-floor terrace.

Located on .36-acre lot, the home has views of the Great South Bay from every room and access to a private beach.

The golf course can be accessed through a gate just outside the home, says listing agent Barbara Leogrande of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, adding that the homeowner would have to become a member of the country club in order to play there.