East Quogue Colonial on the market for $1.795 million

A Postmodern Colonial home south of the highway in East Quogue is on the market for $1.795 million.

"It doesn’t feel like a center hall Colonial because it’s much more open. When you walk in you can go three different ways," says Ashley Farrell of the Corcoran Group, who is listing the house with Margot Reutter.

Built in 1999, the 3,664-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 3½ baths, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and breakfast nook, whitewashed wood floors in the living room, den and dining room, and ship lap and crown molding throughout.

The garage, which is under the master suite, is temperature controlled, notes Farrell.

"Rooms that are above garages tend to be very cold in the winter and very hot in the summer," she says. "But with this, you can control the temperature below it,"

The completely fenced-in property has a saltwater pool surrounded by a stone patio and a large deck.

"The property is huge. It’s such a great property: 1.3 acres," says Farrell, adding that it’s close to both Squires Avenue, which opens up to the water, where there’s paddle boarding and kayaking, as well as the Tiana Shores Association on the bay.

"It has a pool," Farrell says of the association which residents can join. "It has tennis, concession, lifeguard. It’s a really cute little club and that’s a stone’s throw away."

The annual property taxes are $9,323.