TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$1.399M East Quogue home comes with putting green

This East Quoque home has four bedrooms and

This East Quoque home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Photo Credit: Kerrigan Country Rlty/Vizzi Edberg

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An East Quoque home listed for $1.399 million comes with a putting green.

A 2.800-square foot Contemporary home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The open layout includes a master suite with a gym and double rows of windows in the living and dining rooms.

In addition to the putting green, the 1.13-acre property has a deck, pool and tennis court.

The listing agent is Denise Perfido of Kerrigan Country Realty.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Anthony Barone, left, an employment recruiter for the LI sees modest employment growth in May
Suffolk police respond to a reported fight outside Cops: Landscaper charged after 7-Eleven stabbing
Mourners at a wake for Melissa Marchese console Mourners remember student athlete killed in crash
Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, a 9/11 responder, Ex-NYPD cop in hospice; testified for 9/11 victim fund
Briana Sheen, 3, of Bellmore, is lifted above State: LI parks among most popular in NY
Stony Brook University Provost Michael Bernstein was named Stony Brook University interim president named
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search