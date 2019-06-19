An East Quoque home listed for $1.399 million comes with a putting green.

A 2.800-square foot Contemporary home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The open layout includes a master suite with a gym and double rows of windows in the living and dining rooms.

In addition to the putting green, the 1.13-acre property has a deck, pool and tennis court.

The listing agent is Denise Perfido of Kerrigan Country Realty.