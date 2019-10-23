An East Quogue home listed for $4.25 million comes with a rooftop deck with a hot tub and a fireplace.

The 2,216-square-foot waterfront home was built in 2012. It has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with an open layout.

The rooftop space boasts views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. The .67-acre property has 90 feet of ocean footage.

The house is located in the East Quogue Union Free School District and is a few miles from both Quogue and Westhampton Beach villages.

The listing agents are Deirdre DeVita and Cristina Matos of Brown Harris Stevens Westhampton.