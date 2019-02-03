TODAY'S PAPER
$1.25M East Quogue property includes rentable spaces

This East Quoque house was built in 1955

This East Quoque house was built in 1955 and underwent a renovation in 2010, when it was gutted and the interior rebuilt.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A property on Montauk Highway in East Quoque listed for $1.25 million offers a ¾-acre lot, a two-story house containing three apartments and a 5,500-square-foot back building with rentable workspaces.

Gary Bronat, who has owned the property since 1997, says the three apartments and three of the five workspaces have paying tenants.

The house was built in 1955 and underwent a renovation in 2010, when Bronat gutted and rebuilt the interior, he says. The first floor contains two one-bedroom apartments and one four-bedroom apartment; each unit includes a full bathroom.

The property is held by Roman Iwaschko of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

