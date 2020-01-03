A Mediterranean house in East Quogue is on the market for $2.5 million. This 4,216-square-foot house features six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and spacious rooms for entertainment. Its water frontage is 78 feet.

“The house is on the open bay and you have your dock in a boating and beach community. It has a beautiful bay view, and it’s a good vacation home,” says listing agent Steven Rosmarin, adding the house is professionally designed by its current owner, an American interior designer.

It was built in 1957 and has undergone a complete renovation over the past decade. The house is move-in ready. Annual taxes are $13,770. It is in the East Quogue Union Free School District.

Steven Rosmarin of the Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the listing agent.