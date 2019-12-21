TODAY'S PAPER
East Quogue Contemporary salt box-style home on sale for $829,000

The home sits on a 1.1 acre lot, and comes with a swimming pool and a.2½-car garage.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Contemporary salt box-style home is on the market in East Quogue for $829,000. The annual property taxes are $9,384.

Situated on a 1.1-acre lot, the 1,520-square-foot home has threebedrooms, two bathrooms, high wood-paneled ceilings, hardwood floors, a wood burning stove, swimming pool and a 2½-car garage with storage loft.

The home is close to the hamlet of East Quogue, Tiana Bay, Ponquogue Beach and Sears Bellows Park, and is in the East Quogue Union Free School District.

The listing agent is Samantha Bisagni of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

