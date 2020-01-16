East Quogue proud of its small-town charm

THE SCOOP

“One of the best things about East Quogue is that we’re not famous for anything, and we love it that way!” says Al Algieri, president of the East Quogue Civic Association. “It’s a working man’s town. If you got stuck on a road, an East Quogue resident would stop, pick you up, and drive you to the garage. That’s what we do in East Quogue. We’re not a big town, we’re a small town. And each of us knows our neighbors,” says Algieri.

The Town of Southampton recently received a $1 million state grant to fund an already-underway project of extending public water mains to some 100 East Quogue homes using well water after the Suffolk County Department of Health found evidence of contamination, according to Southampton Deputy Town Supervisor Frank Zappone. “East Quogue is a residential community with many small family homes, and the Town is glad it was able to provide this opportunity to address a potential public health issue and allows folks to have access to clean and safe drinking water,” Zappone says.

Other recent issues in East Quogue include residents deciding 642-889 against village incorporation in an October vote and separately whether The Hills, a planned golf course clubhouse and luxury home development, will get greenlighted which is currently in litigation, according to Algieri.

“East Quogue homes tend to be more affordable than other Hampton communities although there are plenty of high-end Postmodern homes on or near the water. There are many waterfront and beach communities in East Quogue because of the creeks and topography. These areas are desirable among second-home buyers and those looking for the easier weekend commute and laid-back summer living,” says Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

The one co-op on the market is priced at $850,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019, there were 87 home sales with a median sale price of $672,500, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $290,000 and the high was $3,355,000. During that period a year earlier there were 107 home sales with a median sale price of $650,000. The price range was $335,000 to $3,355,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Southampton

Area 9.3 square miles

ZIP code 11942

Population 4,757

Median age 46.0

Median household income $83,684

Median home value $607,500*

LIRR to NYC: From Westhampton 122 to 123 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $500

School district Hampton Bays and Westhampton Beach

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 44 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,875,000

On a full acre, in the Pinesfield Beach community this five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom 4,000 square foot postmodern home was seemingly made for entertaining. Custom millwork is throughout the home and amenities include a high-end kitchen, a butler’s pantry, coffered ceilings, a billiard room and an 18-by-36-foot heated pool with pool house. Taxes are $21,598. Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-375-6146.

$879,000

This 1,684-square foot canal-front expanded ranch with three bedrooms and two bathrooms has an open layout that overlooks the 20x40 Gunite heated pool and the new bulkheading. The kitchen appliances, in both the indoor and outdoor kitchens, are high-end. Ownership comes with rights to a private beach. Taxes are $9,198. Michael Willmott, Corcoran, 516-316-5474.

$549,000

Sited on a .46-acre lot, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch has amenities that includes central air-conditioning, a fireplace, hardwood floors, and both a wood deck and a stone patio in the backyard. Taxes are $5,789. Todd Jacobs, Everyday Realty Services, 631-312-3339.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,230,000

Address Bluejay Way

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1996

Lot size .92 acre

Taxes $4,461

Reduced $69,000

Days on the market 122

$749,000

Address Washington Drive

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1984

Lot size .5 acre

Taxes $7,800

Reduced $10,000

Days on the market 83

$519,000

Address Tarpon Road

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1953

Lot size .26 acre

Taxes $6,415

Reduced $70,000

Days on the market 293

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 62

Price range $95,000 to $14,500,000

Tax range $397 to $174,258