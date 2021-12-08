A two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op in the Capital House in East Rockaway is on the market for $339,000, reduced from $359,000.

A corner unit on the second floor, the apartment features a large eat-in kitchen, open and airy dining room/living room area with a terrace, ample closet space, and new window treatments throughout.

"It’s a beautiful building," says listing agent Maribel Garcia of Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau. "The board is very strong financially."

Built in 1960, the three-story, 86-unit building has recently been updated with a new roof, windows, terrace doors, front entrance and laundry rooms on each floor. "There’s no assessment to the owners," says Garcia, adding that the building is owner-occupied, with no rentals.

The Capital House, which has an elevator and storage area in the basement, is within walking distance to Main Street and Atlantic Avenue. "You’re close to restaurants, beaches, the Long Island Rail Road," Garcia says. "You’re about 40 minutes to the city."

There's a short waiting list for garage parking, Garcia said. The monthly fee for a space is $60.

The monthly maintenance for the unit is $1,313, which includes annual taxes, heat and water. The co-op is in the East Rockaway School District.