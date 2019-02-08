TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
41° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

1,000-square-foot East Rockaway home lists for $335,000

This East Rockaway home is listed for $335,000.

This East Rockaway home is listed for $335,000. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

A 1,000-square-foot ranch in East Rockaway listed for $335,000 is blocks from Hewlett Bay and Bay Park.

The house, which offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, was renovated within the past eight years, says listing agent Marni Richardson of Signature Premier Properties. Beyond an enclosed front porch is an open living room with vaulted ceilings and a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic flooring.

Built in 1924, the house features radiant heated flooring and central air-conditioning. 

The 40-by-60-foot lot, with taxes of $7,131, includes a detached one-car garage, beach and mooring rights, and access to the Bay Park Civic and Property Owner’s Association.     

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Health systems say Medicare, Medicaid payments are falling Medicare, Medicaid payments squeeze hospitals
Farheen Gaffar in her kitchen. Growing family feels 'safe' in LI community
The Snapper Inn Seafood Pot, a signature dish LI eatery to hold 'Roaring 20s Party'
Meri Kassmer, 38, lives alone in a basement LI millennials drowning in college debt
The Hofstra University campus is shown in this Making LI colleges more affordable
Lucille and Louis Gallina, former Plainview residents, in Longtime LIers turned $1.80 dates into 65 years