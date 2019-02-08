A 1,000-square-foot ranch in East Rockaway listed for $335,000 is blocks from Hewlett Bay and Bay Park.

The house, which offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, was renovated within the past eight years, says listing agent Marni Richardson of Signature Premier Properties. Beyond an enclosed front porch is an open living room with vaulted ceilings and a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic flooring.

Built in 1924, the house features radiant heated flooring and central air-conditioning.

The 40-by-60-foot lot, with taxes of $7,131, includes a detached one-car garage, beach and mooring rights, and access to the Bay Park Civic and Property Owner’s Association.