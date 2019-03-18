TODAY'S PAPER
$389,000 East Rockaway home comes with apartment

This East Rockaway home is listed for $389,000.

Photo Credit: Century 21 Sherlock Homes / Mike Nelson

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
An East Rockaway home listed for $389,000 offers a rentable studio apartment above a detached garage.

The studio contains two skylights, a full kitchen and bathroom.

The two-bedroom main house was built in 1926. The ranch features an updated kitchen and bathroom, says owner Nate Green.

The property is near Hewlett Point Park and Yacht Club, Woodmere Yacht Club and the Bay Park Golf Course.

“I had a boat for several years. It’s right near the town beach. It was nice to be near the water,” Green says.

Helen Trimes of Century 21 Sherlock Homes has the listing.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

