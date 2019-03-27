Sellers Guy and Margaret Marino

Community East Rockaway

Asking price $589,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bathroom canal-view raised Colonial on a 40-by-100-foot lot

The competition A five-bedroom, four-bathroom canal-front home on Marjorie Lane is listed for $589,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on W. Court Street sold Dec. 27 for $400,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,507

Time on the market Since October

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agents William Nicoletti and Maria Squitieri, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Franklin Square, 516-327-6284

Why it’s for sale Guy, 62, who is retired from law enforcement, and Margaret, 63, a secretary at an insurance company, say they are relocating to North Carolina to be closer to family.

The Marinos’ home came back strong and beautiful after superstorm Sandy. Guy talks about the home:

“The first floor was wiped out during Sandy. We renovated the whole house and then raised it. The living room, kitchen and dining area share a large common space. We have a two-sided gas fireplace there that heats the whole house, though we have conventional baseboard heating as well, which is also new. The open concept is great for entertaining family and friends. When we renovated, we expanded the footprint of the home and added a room in the back nearly the width of the home. We use it as a den, but included a closet so it could be the fourth bedroom. It was originally added for my mother, but she passed away before we finished the job. There are nine-foot ceilings on the first floor. The house is equipped with sprinklers. The backyard is all decking. The waterfront space is across East Boulevard. Anyone who lives on the street is entitled to dock their boat directly across from their home [for a nominal feel]. You can walk to Bay Park, which has a splash park, a golf course, sports facilities and walking and bike trails . … I don’t want to move. The house is practically brand-new. But my grandkids are getting big, and we want to see them more.”