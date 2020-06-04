Setauket/East Setauket blends historic past, cutting-edge present

East Setauket gracefully walks a line between past and future, blending its rich history of Revolutionary War-era buildings with cutting-edge medical research and health care just down the road at a world-renowned university and hospital.

Part of the Three Village community, East Setauket — often referred to as Setauket/East Setauket — is home to historic buildings like the Brewster, Thompson, Sherwood-Jayne and Rubber Factory houses, and played a large role in Gen. George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring that collected intel on British Army operations in New York City.

What drew Daniel Gale Agency listing agent Patricia Cain to her home in East Setauket was her visits there as a child living in Rockaway and later Ronkonkoma.

“It was a place where you could see homes that were 200 years old or more and churches and village greens and gardens and trees that were hundreds of years old,” she told Newsday.

The community has waterfront on Setauket Harbor, Little Bay, Conscience Bay and Port Jefferson Harbor, as well as lots of open spaces at Frank Melville Park, East Setauket Pond Park, Laurel Ridge Setauket Woods Nature Preserve, Setauket Greenway Trail and Sheep Pasture Park.

Setauket Meadows, a 55-plus retirement community, is adding a second phase to its 150 existing town houses.

Stony Brook University and Hospital attracts researchers and medical professionals to the community, but also retirees, said Stephanie Carollo, listing agent with Realty Connect USA and lifelong Setauket resident. She sees retirees looking to the university to fill their social calendar with lifelong learning courses, arts, entertainment and sports.

Three Village Chamber of Commerce president and lifelong resident Charles Lefkowitz noted a “strong respect for the environment” and very active service organizations gives its residents “lots of pride in the place they live and work.”

Council member Valerie Cartright called the community a “unique blend of historic and modern amenities.”

"East Setauket is a beautiful, friendly place to live with a strong sense of community," she said.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS:

There are seven condos on the market, ranging from $444,996 to $619,000.

SALE PRICES:

Between May 1, 2019, and May 21, 2020, there were 239 home sales with a median sale price of $540,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $239,000 and the high was $2,525,000. During that period a year earlier there were 229 home sales with a median sale price of $511,500. The price range was $200,000 to $2,175,500.

OTHER STATS:

Town: East Setauket

Area square miles: 8.52

ZIP code: 11733

Population: 13,442

Median age: 45.8

Median household income: $142,928

Median home value: $529,500*

Monthly LIRR ticket: $405

School districts: Three Village School District

SOURCES: 2010 Census; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 90 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET:

$1,049,000

This four-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom house sits on 1.19 acres of waterfront overlooking Little Bay. The first-floor master with en suite has French doors opening to a wood deck overlooking the bay. The open concept kitchen flows seamlessly into formal dining and the comfortably situated den with a fireplace opens to a covered porch. Taxes are $16,704. Patricia Cain, Stephen Healy, Daniel Gale Agency, 631-689-6980

$879,000

Five-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom house on a cul-de-sac in the gated Three Village Club includes a beautiful front porch, custom kitchen, extended breakfast area, den with fireplace on a little over three-quarters of an acre. The mast suite has a bathroom and the home has a newly finished basement with bathroom, a music room, theater room and large tranquil backyard with oversized paver patio.Taxes are $22,635. Dennis and Barbara Consalvo, Aliano Real Estate, 631-744-5000

$449,000

A total redone three-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch on one-third of an acre, includes all new kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances, bathrooms, laminate flooring, siding, roof, windows, air conditioning and driveway. The home has a den/family room and a beautiful brick walkway wrapping around the front of the house to meet the brick patio in the backyard. Taxes are $10,991. Stephanie Carollo and Suzanne Parlatore, Realty Connect USA, 631-941-4300

RECENTLY SOLD

$875,000

Address Tavern Way

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3 plus ½ plus ½

Built 1998

Lot size 0.69 acre

Taxes $23,882

+/- list price -$24,000

Days on market 123

$459,000

Address Old Post Road

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 ½

Built 1961

Lot size 0.7 acre

Taxes $12,943

+/- list price -$30,000

Days on market 107

$340,000

Address Bobcat Lane

Style Single family

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1965

Lot size 0.35 acre

Taxes $10,565

+/- list price -$4,990

Days on market 64

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 28

Price range $444,996 to $1,049,000

Tax range $3,637 to $22,908