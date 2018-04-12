Why you should buy their East Setauket home

Sellers Arnold and Nan Feldman

Address 3 Daniel Way, East Setauket

Asking price $749,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath brick Colonial on a 0.89-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Dyke Road is listed for $995,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Conscience Circle sold Feb. 5 for $524,300.

Taxes with no exemptions $22,512

Time on the market Since Jan. 19

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Setauket, 631-828-9630

Why it’s for sale Arnold, 66, a financial broker, and Nan, 64, a registered nurse, say they’re downsizing but staying in the area.

Some amenities in the Feldmans’ Strongs Neck-area home include a new kitchen, hardwood or ceramic tile flooring, an in-ground heated pool and crown molding in all first-floor rooms. Arnold shares:

“There are two things about this house: the location and the layout. It’s exceedingly functional without being over the top. It’s the perfect place to raise a family. There are no streetlights on Strongs Neck, and we’re on a cul-de-sac on a peninsula. It’s very private. We may be one to two miles away from everything, but once you’re in Strongs Neck, you’re in a private world. . . . The interior is very open. Every room has multiple windows. . . . We’re only 1,000 feet away from the water but 35 feet above it. The family room has a nice wood-burning stove, which we love. . . . We’re on a good-sized lot, and the football and lacrosse games always took place here. We use the pool April to September and spend almost more time in and around it than anywhere else. [During the nice weather] I swim every morning at sunrise for 30 minutes. We’re constantly entertaining in the backyard.”