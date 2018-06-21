Sellers Maryann Nocera and Debbi Rakowsky

Community East Setauket

Asking price $889,000

The basics A five-bedroom, 3½-bath two-story home on a .84 acres

The competition A five-bedroom, four-bath Postmodern on Stadium Boulevard is listed for $975,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, three-bath home on Gnarled Hollow Road sold March 12 for $715,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $20,322

Time on the market Since May 29

Listing agent Lisa Perry, Jolie Powell Realty, Port Jefferson, 516-459-2104

Why it’s for sale Maryann, 56, who has her own personal training business and is also a professor’s assistant at Suffolk County Community College, and Debbi, 55, a social worker at Robert Cushman Murphy Jr. High School in Stony Brook, say they’re looking to downsize but stay in the area.

This 3,450-square-foot home underwent a major renovation in 2008. Maryann says:

“This home is unique . . . The California craftsman style home is very rare on Long Island. The architectural detail is really what’s key . . .ave hand-milled beams in the entrances to the kitchen and den. The house has lots of built-in shelving, and the molding is all hand-milled. We have a wood-burning stove in the den and a gas fireplace in the master bedroom. There’s a phenomenal balcony off the master bedroom where we spending many Sunday mornings drinking coffee and reading the paper. We do a lot of entertaining both indoors and out year-round. The property is professionally landscaped, and there’s a 20-by-40-foot inground pool in the backyard along with a hot tub and an outdoor shower. The outdoor kitchen has electric, cable and water. There’s a beautiful covered patio off the kitchen in addition to a bluestone patio. It is completely secluded and backs up to the Setauket Greenway Trail, which means it won’t be developed. Our big event for years has been our ’70s-themed party in July . . . The school district is originally what brought me here. It’s one-mile from the beach at Setauket Harbor. There’s been so much love in this home. It’s going to be hard to leave.”