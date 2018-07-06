Sellers Peter and Irene Ostapow

Community East Setauket

Asking price $789,999

The basics A six-bedroom, five-bath Colonial on a 0.69-acre lot that includes a legal one-bedroom, one-bath apartment and an in-ground pool

The competition A six-bedroom, five-bath farm ranch on Overlook Way is listed for $739,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Lemark Court sold May 11 for $685,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $20,404

Time on the market Since June 1

Listing agent The Ostapows are selling on their own and can be reached at 631-766-4943

Why it’s for sale Peter, 68, a certified financial planner, and Irene, 67, a clerk at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, say they will be downsizing now that their four daughters are grown and out of the house.

The Ostapows have carefully tended to and maintained their home, which Peter says is 4,000 square feet. Peter shares:

“It’s great for entertaining both indoors and out. And it’s in a great neighborhood yet close to shopping. You don’t have to drive forever. We have a moderately open floor plan with large openings and custom molding and columns between rooms. There’s a fireplace in the living room, which is propane-powered and adds great ambience in the wintertime. We have hardwood floors in two of the bedrooms and also the dressing room, a 12-by-15-foot room that has two built-in closets. . . . There’s a covered porch in the front of the home. We have a rear multilevel deck in the backyard, which is screened in during the summer, plus an in-ground pool, a hot tub, a pool house, a koi pond and a kids’ playset. We’ve had so many parties in that backyard, some with as many as 60 people. We recently widened and redid the driveway, which easily parks at least six cars. We’re going to miss everything about this home. During the summertime, it’s a resort-like oasis for family and friends. If someone is into flowers and landscaping, the whole property always has something in bloom. I personally manicure the gardens every week.”