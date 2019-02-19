Homes sell quickly in 0.6-square-mile East Williston, agent says
"People have knocked down homes and rebuilt, but that's generally the most growth that we have right now," says the mayor of East Williston.
The small village of East Williston offers residents an old-fashioned feel, says mayor David Tanner.
At just over half of a square mile, the village includes about 850 homes and its own fire department, library and one of Long Island’s smaller school districts, he say, with only one condominium building and hardly any commercial development.
“We are essentially built out,” says Tanner, who adds that the village is in the process of installing new welcome signs and LED lighting. “People have knocked down homes and rebuilt, but that’s generally the most growth that we have right now.”
Christine Lavelle of Coach Realtors, a 35-year resident of East Williston, says the village offers a mixture of housing styles. That includes Colonials, Capes, split-levels and historic homes along East Williston Avenue. Prices, she adds, range from around $675,000 to more than $2 million. Most properties are around 60-by-100 to 70-by-100-feet, while the northeast section of the village offers larger parcels and houses, Lavelle says.
Inventory in the village is typically low. “There are usually 10 to 15 homes for sale at a time, and they usually sell pretty quickly,” Lavelle says.
The Recreation Committee offers tennis lessons for adults and juniors on the village’s courts. East Williston also boasts its own Little League baseball field and is home to the Wheatley Hills Golf Club, a private 18-hole golf course established in 1913.
The Village Green, a park near Village Hall, hosts various events, Tanner says. Annual happenings include the "Meet Your Neighbor" reception, the Ragamuffin Parade on Halloween, and the Memorial Day parade and 5k run.
East Williston in 2018 was ranked the 24th-best place in New York to raise a family by Niche, a company that analyzes schools and neighborhoods. Niche also listed the East Williston school district as the 49th best in the nation in their 2019 ranking. The Wheatley School, which serves East Williston, in 2018 was ranked the 27th best high school in New York and 180th in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list.
CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES
There are none on the market.
SALES PRICES
Between Feb. 1, 2018, and Feb. 13, 2019, there were 22 home sales with a median sale price of $864,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $675,000 and the high was $1.55 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 22 home sales with a median sale price of $874,013. The price range was $470,000 to $1.785 million.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend Wheatley High School.
OTHER STATS
Town North Hempstead
Area 0.6 square miles
ZIP code 11596
Population 2,556
Median age 43.6
Median household income $156,397
Median home value $860,000*
LIRR to NYC 41 to 48 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $261
School district East Williston
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$735,000
East Williston Ave.
Style: Split-level
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
Built: 1960
Lot size: 0.30 acres
Taxes: $18,233
Reduced: $100,000
Days on the market: 140
$879,000
Ogden Avenue
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 1941
Lot size: 65x89
Taxes: $15,514
Reduced: $0
Days on the market: 101
$1,215,000
Titus Way
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 1948
Lot size: 105x97
Taxes: $20,371
Reduced: $85,500
Days on the market: 126
NOW ON THE MARKET
$749,500
This 1925 Colonial, with six bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes an entry foyer, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with stained glass windows, and a kitchen. The 60-by-100-foot property also features a basement with an outside entrance and a detached garage. Taxes: $22,628. Rhonda May Crespo, Patricia Rummel Real Estate, 516-581-0545
$825,000
This split-level, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, offers an open layout that includes a living room with vaulted ceilings, a dining room, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The house, on a 70-by-110-foot property, also includes an en suite master bedroom, lower-level family room and a finished basement. Taxes: $14,751. Christine Lavelle, Coach Realtors, 516-330-1835
$1,399,000
This 2017 Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, features a two-story entrance with porcelain flooring, a granite kitchen, a family room with a gas fireplace, and master suite with a walk-in closet and full bath. The 68-by-103-foot property also has a full basement and detached one-car garage. Taxes: Not yet assessed. Melissa Mangia, Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International, 516-236-3166, 516-741-3070
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 10
Price range: $749,500-$1.768 million
Tax range: $14,751-$32,000
