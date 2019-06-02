TODAY'S PAPER
By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A three-quarter-acre lot in Eastport includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Craftsman-style main house and a 1,500-square-foot barn, together listed for $529,000.

Owner Derek Nill says the rear structure, which has three bedrooms plus a loft and two bathrooms, has been used for everything from boatbuilding to antique sales.

“We renovated it completely,” says Nill, who added a kitchen and skylights. “We even gave it new cedar siding, but I kept everything as old looking as I could.”

Richard and Susan Connelly of First Hampton International Realty represent the listing.

