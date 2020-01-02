THE SCOOP

Perched along Suffolk County’s South Shore, Eastport is one of the hamlets immediately west of Long Island’s famed Hamptons. It was originally two communities — Seatuck and Waterville. They merged in 1850 and community members proposed it be called Seatuck. That name was rejected because of its similarity to Setauket on the North Shore, and Eastport was chosen, according to Hometown Long Island, a Newsday publication.

“It’s a small Main Street kind of community, tight-knit with some nice stores and cool places to eat,” says Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier, who adds that it has remained largely unchanged. But PSEG’s installation of 24 80-feet-tall power line poles along Eastport Manor Road in 2017 seemingly challenged the character of the community. Southampton and Brookhaven towns called for the lines to be buried and the poles taken down, according to Bouvier. And that work has started says PSEG spokesperson Elizabeth F. Flagler. “In an effort to help beautify the downtown Eastport area, PSEG Long Island is undertaking a project to bury overhead transmission lines on Eastport-Manor Road from the south service road of Sunrise Highway to the substation on Montauk Highway. We began the distribution portion of the work and are on schedule. Work is expected to continue into the new year, with completion by Memorial Day.”

The inventory of home styles is a good mix — postmoderns, traditional and condos, says real estate agent Chris Foglia of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “Eastport is a great place. It’s not on everybody’s radar but it’s a nice town filled with everyday people.” A section of Eastport is in Brookhaven Township and the rest is in Southampton Township. “The taxes are less on the Southampton town properties and the access to all the Southampton Town beaches is another advantage,” says Foglia.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 9 condos on the market ranging in price from $329,990 to $749,990.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Dec. 10, 2019, there were 23 home sales with a median sale price of $465,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $258,000 and the high was $800,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 29 home sales with a median sale price of $495,000. The price range was $255,000 to $1,125,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven and Southampton

Area 5.2 square miles

ZIP code 11941

Population 1,831

Median age 49.5

Median household income $106,094

Median home value $511,500

LIRR to NYC: From Speonk 115 to 122 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $461

School district Eastport and Eastport South Manor

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 18 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$329,990

In the Pepperidge Lake condo community, this two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condo is approximately 1,500 square feet and includes a stone fireplace, skylights, two decks and a one-car garage. The complex has a tennis court and a pool, and pets are allowed. Taxes are $8,971 (monthly common charge is $350). Rainer Jessen, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-331-9700.

$569,000

Built in 2008, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Postmodern home is on a .19-acre lot on a cul-de-sac and features hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, and a finished basement. There is a fireplace in the family room. Additional amenities include in-ground sprinklers and central air conditioning.

Taxes are $12,686. Richard Connelly, Susan Connelly, First Hampton International Realty, 631-288-2122.

$999,000

This 8,500-square-foot Victorian home, currently a bed-and-breakfast, offers 8 bedrooms and 8½-bathrooms and is on 1.5 acres on Moriches Bay. Amenities include an eat-in kitchen with double appliances in some cases, an in-ground pool and a finished basement with a gym, dance studio, a bedroom, a bath and an office. Taxes are $30,455. Christopher Foglia, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-288-1050.

RECENTLY SOLD

$735,000

Address Encore Boulevard

Style Condo

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 3

Built 2007

Lot size n/a

Taxes $8,100

Reduced $18,618

Days on the market 61

$655,000

Address Holmes Avenue

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2005

Lot size .67-acre

Taxes $14,966

Reduced $14,000

Days on the market 117

$700,000

Address River Avenue

Style Two-story house

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1999

Lot size .25 acre

Taxes $14,212

Reduced $149,000

Days on the market 127

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of houses 15

Price range $240,000 to $8,000,000

Tax range $6,729 to $87,243