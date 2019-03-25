Sellers Tom and Kathy McCarthy

Community Eatons Neck

Asking price $559,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bath raised ranch on a .25-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on Stargazer Court is listed for $829,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Postmodern on Eatons Neck Road sold Oct. 5 for $940,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $11,496 plus annual HOA fee of $240 ($160 for seniors)

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Time on the market Since June 2018

Listing agent Nancy McLoughlin, Coach Realtors, Northport, 631-757-4000

Why it’s for sale Tom, 72, a retired program assistant at the Northport VA Medical Center, and Kathy, 70, who is retired from an administrative position at Xerox, say they want to move closer to family in Virginia.

The McCarthys bought their roughly 2,400-square-foot home in 1977 and raised their daughter and two sons during that time. Tom shares:

“To answer the question why someone should buy this home — I’d normally say because everything is done. There’s a new furnace and oil tank, new central air, a new roof, and it’s newly painted. But the real reason is the community. Eatons Neck is a wonderful, safe beach community. The kids could walk to the private beach. In 1992, we made the home one-third bigger, adding to the foundation. We extended the dining room and living room and added a bedroom and exercise room downstairs. Part of the project was adding a three-sided wood-burning fireplace in the dining room and living room. We’ve had more parties here than I can remember. The biggest dinner party we had was a sitdown for 22. The tables almost wrapped the fireplace. … Another feature about this community is the homeowners association. It sponsors an Easter egg hunt, a July 4th parade, a Halloween parade and a kids’ Christmas party. There’re about 230 homes in the association. It’s is going to be sad saying goodbye to these neighbors. No matter where we end up, it will not be as unique as this community is.”