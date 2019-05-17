Sellers Randy and Dawn Novick

Community Northport

Asking price $779,900

The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath Contemporary on a 0.25-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Contemporary on Mariners Lane is listed for $1,150,500.

Nearest recent sale A six-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on Peterborough Drive sold Jan 23, 2019 for $605,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $15,194

Time on the market Since March 1

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent Owner Randy Novick is a real estate agent representing his own property. He can be reached at 631-662-2516.

Why it’s for sale Randy, 61, a real estate agent, and his wife, Dawn, 57, an optician, say that it is time to downsize with their three kids out of the home.

The Novicks, original owners, bought their roughly 2,700-square-foot home in 1997. Randy says:

“This is the kind of house you would see . . . in the Hamptons. It is a real coastal Contemporary, Hamptonesque home, and Eaton’s Neck feels like an island. It’s like Long Island meets New England. . . . When you walk in, there’s a grand entryway with a 50-foot ceiling and skylights . . . Then you enter the living room-great room. The centerpiece there is the custom gas fireplace from a manufacturer in San Antonio. It arrived on an 18-wheeler. It really warms up the whole downstairs . . . The kitchen was re-imagined four years ago and is completely custom. All the cabinetry, appliances, quartz counters, backsplash and tile are new. The kitchen opens to the pavered patio. The perimeter is a stone retaining wall. The parties here have been amazing. The flow is great, from the kitchen out to the backyard. We’ve had 100 guests and it didn’t feel crowded. We were always the house everyone wanted to come to because of the house and the location. July Fourth is the best day of the year on Eaton’s Neck. There’s a neighborhood parade. This is a place where you can still let your kids play outside and not worry about them. It’s awesome. . . . When people ask me how I handle the commute to the city, I tell them that living here makes every weekend feel like a vacation.”