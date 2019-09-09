Seller Barbara Atkinson

Community Eaton’s Neck

Asking price $729,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on a 2.21-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch on a quarter acre on Argyle Drive is listed for $589,999.

Nearest recent sale A two-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Cherrylane Lane sold May 22 for $935,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $16,081

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Time on the market Since May 22

Listing agent Nancy McLoughlin, Coach Realtors, Northport, 631-796-6118

Why it’s for sale Barbara, 79, a retired teacher, says she and her new husband are moving upstate to be near family.

Barbara and her late husband bought this property in 1966. Barbara says:

“We chose this house mainly because of its dream location. It comes with deeded shares to a private beach, including the road that leads to it. The private beach is on Northport Bay. The trees, the amount of land and the potential to expand suited us. We’ve expanded three times ….The kitchen has an 8-foot sliding glass door and more than 10 feet of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows. It is our gathering place and our greenhouse ….In the summer, the trees keep it cool and in the winter, with no leaves, the southern exposure keep it bright and warm. The house was always the right size. With three children, we had four bedrooms and now with two people there’s a master bedroom, a guest bedroom, a sewing/craft room and a den. The master bedroom has a bathroom, a walk-in closet and full wall of mirrored closet doors … When the kids were young, we had a barn, a corral and a horse. The barn is no longer there. Now we mainly enjoy eating our meals or having social activities and meals on the back patio or drinks on the front deck with an occasional glimpse of wildlife ….I think what I will miss most is the beauty and the quiet privacy.”