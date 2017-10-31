This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Eatons Neck cottage, beach house on market for $849,000

This Eatons Neck home has a living room

This Eatons Neck home has a living room with water views and breezes and a brick fireplace.

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
A waterfront Eatons Neck cottage and beach house, which has been in the same family for nearly 90 years, is on the market for $849,000.

“It was a great place — we had a lot of freedom,” says Adeline Regan, whose parents were previous owners.

Completed around 1960, the one-bedroom, one-bath home on 0.33 acres is the product of expanding a summer bungalow moved here by Regan’s grandparents around 1928 from Lloyd Neck. When the extension was built, detached sleeping quarters were moved to the waterfront and became the beach house.

The main home has a living room with water views and breezes and a brick fireplace. There is also a formal dining room and a lower-level den with a fireplace. Stairs on the property lead to 64.5 feet of waterfront and the beach house, which contains a den, half-bathroom, kitchen and stone patio with awning.

The property is listed with Elysia Prinz of Coach Realtors.

