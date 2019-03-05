A horse property in Eatons Neck is listed for $1.1 million.

The 2-acre property includes two paddocks and a five-stall barn with a tack room and washroom.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom midcentury Cape features Brazilian cherry mahogany woodwork, a cathedral ceiling and a master bedroom with deck overlooking the property.

The property is eligible to be part of the Eaton Harbors Corp. with its private beach and mooring rights.

Sari Eidelkind and Catherine Wallack of Lucky to Live Here Realty are the listing agents.