TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
20° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Eatons Neck horse property lists for $1.1M

This 2-acre property in Eaton's Neck includes two

This 2-acre property in Eaton's Neck includes two paddocks and a five-stall barn with a tack room and washroom. Photo Credit: Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A horse property in Eatons Neck is listed for $1.1 million.

The 2-acre property includes two paddocks and a five-stall barn with a tack room and washroom.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom midcentury Cape features Brazilian cherry mahogany woodwork, a cathedral ceiling and a master bedroom with deck overlooking the property.

The  property is eligible to be part of the Eaton Harbors Corp. with its private beach and mooring rights.

Sari Eidelkind and Catherine Wallack of Lucky to Live Here Realty are the listing agents.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Lindenhurst Memorial Library "Green Team," from left, LI library adopts sustainability initiatives
Landfill material transformed into art at LI exhibit
Campolo, Middleton & McCormick opened its first office LI law firm opens its first office in Nassau County
Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer appears at Ex-cop sentenced to 3 to 9 years in fatal DWI crash
Suffolk County police investigate at the IHOP on Police identify IHOP shooting suspect, victim
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Power on Trial: The waiting begins in earnest